‘KUWTK’ Star Jonathan Cheban Reveals If The Kardashians Really Photoshop Their Photos

Jonathan is getting candid after the Kardashian's multiple apparent Photoshop fails.

Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban is seemingly confirming long-standing reports that the Kardashians alter the photos they post to social media through apps like Photoshop and Facetune. Jonathan – who’s particularly close with Kim Kardashian and regularly appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians – appeared to support one of the world’s worst kept secrets this week as he defended Kylie Jenner shortly after she was slammed for seemingly altering her curves.

Though the Kardashian clan have stayed tight-lipped on the multiple occasions they’ve been called out for what fans claimed was poor Photoshopping on many of their social media uploads, Jonathan actually defended Kylie while speaking to Too Fab.

“I mean does it matter? She’s hot and a billionaire, who cares?” he hit back when asked about the latest accusations surrounding Jenner’s Instagram account.

“Doesn’t matter, she’s still hot,” Jonathan continued, seemingly confirming that Jenner isn’t averse to a little editing. “Okay, maybe she took a quarter, a centimeter off, who cares!”

Cheban then claimed that “every girl” uses the apps to alter her photos before telling anyone accusing the reality star of Photoshop to “get over it” and “go get some of your own pictures! Photo — FaceTune, do something!”

The latest allegations of editing hit Kylie just last week after fans noticed something off about a recent snap of herself she posted while soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos with friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jenner was slammed by a number of her social media users for allegedly Photoshopping herself to enhance her curves after they noticed that the stripes on a pillow behind her appeared to have been warped.

Kylie was then slammed once again for a second snap she shared that showed her and Stassie strutting their stuff together in the topical location.

This is why girls these days have such lack of body confidence. be real ladies. The bodies of these celebrities are not real and not natural. #Loveyourself#loveyourbody

Kylie Jenner fans accuse her of epic Photoshop fails https://t.co/bhwBZZ84md @DailyMailCeleb — Claire Louise Price (@ClaireLouisePr5) July 16, 2019

Some of her millions of followers noticed two floor slabs near her body seemed to have been altered and were no longer straight, suggesting the mom of one may have tried to make her waist appear slimmer.

But those two instances are far from the first or only time Jenner and her famous sisters have been slammed for alleged photo editing.

Back in April, The Inquisitr noted that fans claimed to have noticed multiple photoshop fails in a photo Kim Kardashian posted to Instagram alongside her sisters, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and their mom Kris Jenner.

Some even claimed that snap was so heavily edited that Kendall wasn’t even present for the shoot and was edited in at a later date.

Shortly before that, Khloe was actually forced to disabled the comments on one of her posts after repeatedly being accused of editing photos of herself to the point she looked almost unrecognizable, as The Inquisitr also noted.

Kim has hit back at the haters before though, once denying suffering a “Photoshop fail” after fans accused her of seriously warping a car through editing a candid snap of herself.

“I’m seeing online… that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail.’ So ridiculous!” she said, per The Sun. “I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted — I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that.”