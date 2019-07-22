Model Abby Dowse Is Driving Instagram Wild In Lingerie-Clad Photo

Abby Dowse is flooring her fans with another sexy, NSFW photo.

It’s no secret that the Instagram model has one of the best bodies in the business, and she doesn’t ever shy away from showing it off in a wide-range of sultry outfits for her 1.4 million-plus fans. The model regularly poses in the sexiest outfits and proves that she looks good in anything from lingerie to thong swimsuits and just about everything else. In the most recent photo that was shared for her loyal followers, Dowse stuns in an all-black number.

While clad in one of her sexiest outfits to date, Dowse strikes a pose against a window outside. The blonde bombshell wears her long locks down and curly as they all fall on the right side of her face. Per usual, the stunner also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with highlighter, mascara, and light pink lipgloss. While her face is undoubtedly gorgeous, it’s her killer figure that really has fans talking.

On the bottom, the stunner rocks a pair of tiny black panties that show off her toned legs. Abby pops out of the top of her black nightie which features a satin bra and a sheer black body with a little heart pattern all over it. The model completes the sexy look with a pair of over-the-knee socks. Since the photo went live, it’s earned her a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 22,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

While many fans took to the post to let Abby know that she looks absolutely amazing in the image, countless others just couldn’t gather their words for the jaw-dropping photo and opted to comment with flame and heart emoji instead.

“Looking like a snack. Happy Sunday babe,” one follower gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“I need that lingerie, so cute!” another Instagram user wrote.

“This outfit is super hot,” another one of Abby’s followers raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Dowse got down and dirty in another NSFW photo, this time in a tiny little bikini. The NSFW photo shows the blonde-haired beauty leaning against a metal railing as she poses in a pool. It appears as though she just took a dip in the water as her long locks are down and wet while her body is also soaked. Dowse looks directly into the camera for the hot, new shot pursing her lips and making a pouty face. Her body is on full display in a tiny neon bikini that showcases her killer figure.

Like her most recent post, this one earned the bombshell plenty of attention with 600-plus comments.