‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Her Long-Term PCOS Advocacy Plans

Maci Bookout may appear on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG, but the mom of three is much more than a reality show star. In fact, on the most recent episode of the series, fans watched as Maci traveled to Washington D.C. to talk about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Maci has been open about her struggles with PCOS, and now she is helping to spread awareness of it. She recently opened up to MTV News about her long-term advocacy plans.

She admitted that she wants to become more knowledgeable about PCOS. While the mom of three says that PCOS is something she lives with, she acknowledged that it is still “tough to talk about it.” So, what is her “long-term” goal? She opened up about that as well.

“I think as a whole, getting PCOS completely under the women’s health umbrella and for it to be taken seriously. My goal is that by the time Jayde hits puberty and becomes a woman, there will be testing that’s done at her first OBGYN appointment to say, ‘You have this, these are the risks, you have some of the signs,’ etc. That’s my short-term and long-term goals, because so many women don’t get diagnosed or are misdiagnosed. So more severe issues come up, even though they have PCOS.”

Back in March, Maci took to her Instagram account to share that she had gone to Washington D.C. to take part in PCOS Advocacy Day. She revealed that 100 advocates had gathered in the nation’s capital for the day.

Maci Bookout was introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, found out they were expecting a baby together. The relationship between the two did not work out, though, and they separated.

Maci has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for a decade, and the show has followed her many ups and downs. Maci met and married Taylor McKinney, and together they have two children together — a son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Maci and her family. The Teen Mom OG reunion special was filmed last week in New York City. Although an air date has not yet been announced, fans of the show can look forward to that as well.