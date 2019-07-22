Dayna Kathan Reportedly Added To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Feuding With Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright

The rumored new cast member is reportedly bringing the drama to Season 8.

Dayna Kathan has reportedly joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8.

Following a photo posted and deleted by Lala Kent of herself, Ariana Madix, and Kathan, an insider has revealed details about Kathan’s role on the show, as well as her drama with longtime cast member Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, to Hollywood Life.

Kathan “will bring major drama” to Taylor and Cartwright, the source shared.

According to the report, Kathan is extremely close with a number of the show’s cast members, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, and has been spotted with Kent and Madix on a couple of occasions. She’s also reportedly been a fan of the series for a while and hoped to join in the past. That said, when it comes to her relationships with Taylor and Cartwright, the SUR Restaurant employee doesn’t get along with the newly married couple at all.

“So a lot of the drama will center around that, as she also is friendly with James [Kennedy, 27] and Raquel [Leviss, 24],” the insider continued. “Her birthday party was filmed already, too.”

Although Kathan and Taylor don’t get along, Kathan was actually featured during a past season during a phone call Taylor made on FaceTime to his then-fiance Cartwright. As fans may recall, Kathan was present during a boy’s night at the Mondrain hotel in West Hollywood, where Taylor was spending time with Peter Madrigal, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and others.

“Brittany called her a wh**e since Jax admitted their were girls in his room,” the source continued.

As for Kathan’s role on Season 8, Hollywood Life‘s insider said she would be “full-time” and could be featured as an “additional ‘witch of WeHo.'”

Kent sparked rumors of Kathan’s addition to Vanderpump Rules Season 8 on Instagram on Saturday as they spent time with Madix at a pool. Then, Kathan turned up on Instagram during a girls night out with Madix, which was shared on the Story of a friend.

Last July, while filming Vanderpump Rules at the Mondrain with Taylor and his co-stars, Kathan shared a photo of herself on Instagram that featured Sandoval, Schwartz, and Kennedy. In the caption of the post, Kathan told her online audience that she would be featured on the upcoming seventh season of the series.

No word yet on Kathan’s role on the show from Bravo TV.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.