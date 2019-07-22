Khloe Kardashian Rocks Jeans & Crop Top In Cleavage-Revealing Snap

Khloe Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in her latest Instagram post, and her fans have been loving it.

In a series of shots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it sexy casual, wearing a pair of jeans and a white crop top with a plunging neckline. She stood outside near a wall in front of a flowering vine. One photo captured Khloe giving the camera a sultry look, while another snap featured the celebrity from the waist down. Her ripped jeans were cuffed at the hem showing off her painted toenails in a pair of strappy, bejeweled stilettos. Another photo closed in on her fully made-up face, which included perfectly sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyes, expert contouring and a pink color on her lips. Her blond hair was pulled up in a ponytail and hung down in waves over her shoulders. Khloe wore a bright red color on her long nails. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings.

The star’s fans loved the look, with many complimenting Khloe on her figure.

“You look SO good!!!” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing!! You are such an inspiration! True is one lucky girl!!” another wrote.

“How can one person be so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“You look so damn good, it hurts,” wrote another.

Fans of the reality star will remember that she has struggled with her weight in the past, but Monday’s photo revealed a trim and svelte figure that Khloe can certainly be proud of.

The stunner told Us Weekly that using a climbing machine helped her get her legs and booty in shape. She also removed dairy from her diet, which helped her lose even more weight.

After the birth of her daughter, True, Khloe admitted that keeping the weight off was difficult.

“It’s a challenge after a baby,” she told the outlet.

“Your body shifts and my hips are wider than before and that’s a big adjustment for me … but I’m very proud of where I am now, and I like to enjoy where I am now and not always harp on what I can do next,” adding that it was a day-by-day experience.

One thing is certain — the celebrity has been looking incredible lately, and she can be proud of transforming her body.

Fans who want to keep up with the Kardashian can follow her Instagram account, where she regularly posts updates for her 96 million-plus followers.