Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans With Stripped-Back Look

Carrie's showing off a more natural look on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood is once again proving that she’s a natural beauty as she sent out a sweet happy birthday message for one of her nearest and dearest friends. In a new post shared to her Instagram account on July 21, the stunning singer showed off a more stripped back look as she smiled alongside her close friend, baker Ivey Childers.

The adorable snap with her BFF showed the duo both smiling for the camera after what looked to be a workout session together.

Though she’s most recognizable with her uber-glamorous long blonde hair and full makeup looks, Underwood appeared to strip things back as she pulled her hair back and away from her face in a ponytail while rocking little to no makeup.

The “Southbound” singer, who was wearing a patterned tank top from her Calia by Carrie Underwood range available from Dick’s Sporting Goods, smiled from ear to ear as she posed for the selfie alongside Ivey, who’s actually married to one of the star’s bandmembers, Mark Childers.

While it’s not totally clear if the American Idol Season 4 winner was wearing just a little light makeup or if she was going completely barefaced, her almost 9 million followers on the social media site most definitely noticed her fresh-faced beauty in the social media photo.

“Gorgeous even with out makeup!” one fan commented after seeing Carrie’s more natural look.

Another called the BFFs “beauties.”

“Love the natural look!” another wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, several others wished Ivey a very happy birthday.

Carrie’s stripped-back look came shortly after she was spotted going completely without makeup while out and about in Europe earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Underwood looked absolutely stunning as she took the time out of her busy schedule to pose with a fan without a stitch of makeup. The fan meeting came prior to her performing a stop on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” at Scotland’s SSE Hydro.

The no-makeup look marked a rare appearance without cosmetics for the country superstar, as she previously admitted while speaking to Yahoo! that she always likes to have a little bit of something on her face.

“I don’t think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest,” she said in the interview. “I wear makeup for me. I don’t want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven’t given some sort of effort. I just feel better when I have a little on.”

But when she’s not going without makeup, she is stripping things down in another way.

As The Inquisitr also previously reported, Underwood sent fans into meltdown mode last week as she showed off her seriously flat and toned torso in a black two-piece during an event in New York to promote a new swimwear line from her popular athleisure range.