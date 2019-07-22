Mackenzie McKee Shares New Photos Of New York City ‘Teen Mom’ Trip As She Is Set To Appear On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Last week, the cast of Teen Mom OG traveled to New York City to film the reunion special. While the regular cast members, including Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, were in attendance, new cast member Mackenzie McKee was also there with her husband and the rest of her family to film. Mackenzie is now taking to Instagram to share more photos of her trip to New York City.

In the series of pics, Mackenzie shared photos of herself with her family, including her husband, children and mother.

“I wouldn’t want to take on New York with anyone else. Black out and all,” Mackenzie wrote with the series of photos.

Mackenzie was first introduced to fans on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her first child. She and Josh welcomed their son and continued to share their story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. After the show’s cancellation, Mackenzie and Josh went on to have two more children together. The mom of three has had her own MTV special, and it is rumored she was considered for the cast of Teen Mom 2 back in 2017 before Briana DeJesus, who also appeared on Teen Mom 3, was added to the cast.

Mackenzie’s spot on Teen Mom OG has been confirmed with an all-new trailer featuring her with her youngest child. The Official Teen Mom Instagram account shared the preview last week, which shows fans what to expect from the upcoming season. While there is plenty of drama and twists for the current cast members, perhaps the biggest surprise comes at the end of the clip when Mackenzie is shown with her youngest child smiling. This confirms the rumors that have been swirling for months that Mackenzie would be added as a fifth cast member after Bristol Palin’s departure from the show after one season.

According to a report from Radar Online, Mackenzie’s storyline will focus on her marriage to Josh. The two have been together since their 16 and Pregnant episode and have three kids together.

“Mackenzie’s scenes will be an update on her crazy life. Viewers will find out what’s going on with her marriage to Josh and how they’re working through their ugly past. It will follow them getting along and figuring things out.”

Mackenzie’s mother’s battle with cancer will also be talked about on the show. Mackenzie has been sharing information about her mother’s illness and, in the new photos she shared to Instagram, her mother is shown in New York City with her.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.