‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Scary Experience And Reveals How Cole DeBoer Saved Her Life

Chelsea Houska may share her life on reality television, but the Teen Mom 2 star is relatively private when it comes to social media. However, according to a report from Café Mom, the mom of three took to Twitter to share a scary experience that she recently dealt with.

She admitted that the experience she was about to share with her many followers was random but also realized she couldn’t be the only one to have been in the situation. She then went on to detail the scary experience.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was rushing to eat (steak) and I started choking. SERIOUSLY choking. It would not move up & I could not swallow. Luckily, Cole was home and he performed the Heimlich and was able to get it out! All I kept thinking about was WHAT IF I had been home alone?”

Chelsea then went on to share a YouTube video which showed what to do if you are alone and start choking, a scary experience for anyone to endure. She then talked on Twitter about her appreciation for her husband for saving her life.

“As if Cole doesn’t have to deal with enough of my s*** already, he can now add saving my life from steak to that list.”

It’s good that Cole was there to help Chelsea out during her choking experience. It is also great that she shared some helpful advice to her followers in case they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

Chelsea has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest child, a daughter she named Aubree. She later went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2, and although the relationship with her oldest daughter’s father did not work out, she eventually moved on with Cole DeBoer.

The couple met at a gas station, which Chelsea shared with Us Weekly in 2015. She recalled how the two didn’t talk, but rather stared at one another. Not long after their first encounter, Cole reached out to Chelsea on social media and the two started dating. They married in October 2016 and had a second ceremony in October 2017. Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s son, Watson Cole, in January 2017 and to their daughter, Layne Ettie, in August 2018.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is reportedly filming for Season 9B, which will air at a later date.