‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Pens Emotional Instagram Post After Revealing Miscarriage In ‘NYT’ Op-Ed

The View panelist Meghan McCain has penned an emotional Instagram post following the publication of an op-ed for The New York Times where she revealed she had miscarried her first child with husband Ben Domenech. In the post, Meghan hoped to shed a light on destigmatizing miscarriage and continue to share her own story of grief and loss to address these taboo topics and allow families who have endured this emotional trauma to feel they are not alone.
Meghan posted a photo with husband Ben alongside a quote from the film Rocky Balboa, where the lead character, portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, relays to his son what he has learned about life and how to get through the toughest of times. She then thanked her family and friends who have supported the couple after their loss and revealed she will remain steadfast in her commitment to not allow fear to “dictate my life choices.”
In a poignant essay for The New York Times, Meghan revealed the heartbreaking loss she and her husband, a conservative writer, blogger, and television commentator endured.
“I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying. The confirmation from my doctor came the day of that photo shoot [for The New York Times Magazine], at the worst possible time,” said Meghan of finding out she had lost her baby after the newspaper ran a cover story for the weekend edition of its magazine where the series was called the most important political television show in America.
“It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” ~ Rocky Balboa ???????????????? Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses to my New York Times @nytimes op-ed about my recent miscarriage. Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support. My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone. None of us are alone in this. I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice. ???? And to this man who loves my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for ~ I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben. #rideordie
The conservative commentator revealed within the body of her op-ed that miscarriage is common, quoting figures that estimate one in 10 to one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage. She explained that this dark secret that women have to hide within their hearts is one that needs to be shared without being stigmatized.
The View panelist also shared in the op-ed that she felt the common notion that what happened was her own fault, a common emotion among women who have suddenly lost a child. She said in The New York Times op-ed that she blamed her age, personality, and everything and anything a person could think of following the devastating personal tragedy.
Meghan remarked on Instagram that she is grateful for all the love and support she has received from her fans and family members in the aftermath of her loss. Fans rallied for the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, who has battled against her own feelings of sorrow throughout this first year after her father’s death from cancer.
