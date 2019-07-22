Catelynn Lowell Shares Sweet New Photo Of Baby Vaeda And Reveals She Has Reached A New Milestone

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their daughter Vaeda in February of this year. Vaeda is now 5-months-old, and the Teen Mom OG star is taking to social media to share an all-new adorable photo of her daughter.

Catelynn took to Instagram to share a photo of Vaeda smiling for the camera. Vaeda was wearing a white bow and Catelynn called her “sweet girl.”

Although Vaeda looked happy in the photo, Catelynn revealed that her daughter has reached a milestone. The Teen Mom OG star revealed on Twitter that Vaeda has started teething.

“Gosh! I forgot how much I HATE when babies start to teeth!! The high temperature and fussiness and you can’t do anything about it!”

After her tweet, fans called out Catelynn for saying that teething can cause a fever in babies. She explained further on Twitter that her daughter Nova also ran a fever while teething.

“Ummm Novalee also has a temperature with teething lol so I know that’s what is going on,” Catelynn wrote.

Tyler and Catelynn were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple found out they were expecting a baby together. The two made the hard decision to place their baby for adoption. The two continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG and have been doing so for the past decade. Over that time, the couple have continued to share their adoption journey as well as their many ups and downs over the years.

On New Year’s Day, 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Novalee. Later that year, Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot. In September, 2018, Catelynn revealed to Us Weekly that she and Tyler were expecting another child together. According to Catelynn, the pregnancy was a “huge shock.”

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness. We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed baby Vaeda in February, and both have been sharing photos of her as well as their daughter Nova on social media with their fans. New episodes of Teen Mom OG are currently airing on MTV, and fans can tune in on Monday nights to catch up with Catelynn, Tyler and their family.