Kailyn Lowry Relationship Romance Rumors Swirl After Chris Lopez Joins ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star On Hawaiian Vacation

Kailyn Lowry has kept fans guessing with her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris Lopez. The couple shares Kail’s youngest son, Lux, together but aren’t officially dating at the moment. Or are they?

According to a report from Pop Culture, Chris showed up in Hawaii last week while Kailyn was there vacationing with her friend and Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer. Now, some are wondering if the two are back together and if Kailyn paid for Chris to go to Hawaii with her.

Chris went on Instagram Live and during the video, Kail grabbed the phone and joined in. She took the time to shut down rumors that she paid for Chris to join her in Hawaii and revealed how he got there.

“Listen, let me tell y’all something. I’m so sick of y’all saying that I pay him to do this…He paid for himself. I didn’t know he was coming-out here…I paid for me and my kids and that is it.”

While the two were in Hawaii together, fans should not jump to conclusions just yet. Chris cleared up any confusion about the relationship status between himself and Kail and revealed that they are “friends.”

“I don’t think [fans] like me and you being friends, being cordial. The fact that we get along, people hate it.”

Kailyn gave birth to the couple’s son in 2017 and since then, fans have wondered about the relationship status between the two. For now, it looks like the two are getting along for their son and spending time together as friends.

Kailyn and Leah spent a few weeks in Hawaii on vacation together. However, while the women have vacationed together in the past, this time it was not just them on vacation. Kail took her three sons along with her while Leah took her three daughters. The two moms spent time in Hawaii with all six of their kids. While it may sound like a chaotic vacation, pictures shared to social media showed the moms having a blast with their kids.

Both Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer share their lives on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. They were both introduced to fans on their Season 2 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. The two are currently filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2. While Leah was filmed in Hawaii, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that she did not film while on vacation.