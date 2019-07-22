Selena Gomez’s Battle Against Lupus Has Reportedly ‘Transformed’ Her Life

Selena Gomez’s battle against Lupus has reportedly “transformed” her and has put her on a path to wellness, which allows her to now fully embrace a happier outlook towards life and love after several years of health problems.

The former Disney Channel star turned singer and producer (she was behind the controversial adaptation of the book 13 Reasons Why on Netflix) has largely stayed out of the spotlight the past several years as she focused on her mental and physical health.

“Selena is doing amazing,” a source told E! News of Selena’s health. “She has completely transformed her health and lifestyle. She has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and has had fewer flare-ups and symptoms.”

The source also noted that Selena has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends and remaining out of the public eye, which allows her to focus more on her personal growth and health. Lying under the radar has also reportedly allowed her to focus on writing new music, which the source said could come as early as 2020.

The source went on to say that Selena is happier than she has ever been after living under the scrutiny of the public spotlight throughout her teenage years and into her early 20s, when her recording career took off and she embarked on several high-profile relationships with both Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber.

According to the source, Selena is currently not dating anyone.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects the skin, joints and kidneys. Instead of warding off infection and disease to keep the body healthy, the immune systems of people with lupus attack healthy tissues in the body, reported Everyday Health.

The disease caused a condition called lupus nephritis and, in the fall of 2017, Selena underwent a kidney transplant, reported Entertainment Tonight. A healthy kidney was donated by her longtime friend Francia Raisa. In October, 2018, Selena was hospitalized and seeking treatment at a mental health facility for depression and anxiety.

Since her hospitalization, Selena became dedicated to finding her own personal time to focus on both her mental and physical health, and that meant staying out of the spotlight as much as possible. She was most recently photographed when she stood up for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon as her maid of honor for her wedding on July 19.

Selena reportedly purchased her cousin the stunning strapless white mermaid-style wedding dress for the occasion. Priscilla confirmed this news by posting on Instagram in 2017, “when your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!”

The singer, actress and producer recently joined Cardi B and Ozuna to perform their hit song “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake during his set at this year’s Coachella Music Festival.