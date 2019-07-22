Bethenny Frankel, 48, Sizzles In Seriously Plunging String Bikini

Bethenny's setting Instagram on fire with her plunging green two-piece.

Bethenny Frankel is putting her body on display in a seriously plunging bikini. The stunning Real Housewives of New York City star left little to the imagination in an emerald green two-piece in a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account as she celebrated the summer and opened up about focusing more on herself and her family.

The gorgeous 48-year-old reality star seriously rocked the colorful and plunging bikini look as she enjoyed some downtime outdoors. Bethenny sat on an outdoor wicker sofa in her two-piece, which was made up of a low-cut green halter neck top with ruffles and a pair of matching skimpy bottoms with string ties across both hips.

Frankel – who’s mom to 9-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy who she shares with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy – accessorized her swimwear with a sheer black cover-up with matching green trim around her shoulders and a gold necklace around her neck. She also stayed protected from the sunshine with a large sunhat on her head and a pair of reflective shades with a black frame on her eyes.

The pretty revealing bikini look perfectly showcased Bethenny’s seriously toned abs as well as her long and lean legs as she sat cross-legged in her swimwear on the pink outdoor furniture.

In the caption, Bethenny – who will turn 49-years-old in November – told her more than 2 million followers that she’d been taking some time away to slow things down over the past few weeks in order to focus more on her health and spend more time with her daughter, who she sweetly called her “greatest joy.”

In the comments section, the RHONY star’s fans heaped praise on her, both for making the conscious decision to take better care of herself and for so proudly showing off her body confidence in a bikini.

“Life is too short. Enjoy and cherish time with your daughter and friends! Because THAT’S what it’s all about!” one fan told her.

“Rocking green with a rockin body,” another told Frankel in reference to her skimpy bikini look, adding, “healthy looks so good.”

A third commented, “You go, beautiful!!!! Congratulations on everything!”

Frankel isn’t exactly a stranger to giving social media a glimpse at her bikini body, though.

It was just earlier this month that The Inquisitr shared a photo of the gorgeous Skinny Girl businesswoman getting wet during a paddle in the ocean in another bikini look as she held hands with her adorable daughter. Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that it was all about a plunging red swimsuit of the star during another sunny trip to the beach after celebrating the Fourth of July.

But while the reaction to her latest bikini snaps seems to be overwhelmingly positive from her fans, Bethenny has admitted in the past that she actually often gets called out because of her thin frame.

“I think being thin is a very, very polarizing thing. I think people get mad at you for it, or it makes themselves feel better if they can just say, ‘Well, she doesn’t eat and she works out every day’ – neither of which are true,” she said during an appearance on the Fortune Unfiltered podcast back in 2016, per Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“So the thin thing is a whole tricky situation,” Frankel added.