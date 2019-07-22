Devon Windsor Shows Serious Skin In The Tiniest Bikini Bottoms

The Victoria's Secret model is leaving little to the imagination in her zebra-print bikini.

As a Victoria’s Secret model, Devon Windsor has to be comfortable when it comes to showing off some skin – and the latest upload to the official Instagram account of her newly launched swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, most definitely proves that she is. A stunning new photo from a recent swimwear photo shoot for the brand had the stunning model flashing the flesh in a yellow and white zebra patterned bikini.

The jaw dropping shot posted to Instagram on July 21 showed 25-year-old Devon rocking the fun two-piece look, which consisted of a more modest high-neck crop-top that perfectly framed her long and toned torso.

The stunning model paired the unique animal-print bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that left very little to the imagination with just a thin sliver of material and long string ties that stretched up almost as high as her waist.

Windsor posed with one hand up on her head for the flawless snap as she gazed off into the distance. The star also rocked a wet hair look while posing in front of a wall of palm trees which could be seen in the distance behind her.

In the caption, the swimwear line – which officially launched online earlier this month – confirmed that Devon was modeling the colorful zebra-print Harper top which she paired with the Hannah bottoms.

The unique bikini look also comes in several other designs, including a strapless swimsuit and a high-neck one-piece with cut-outs across the torso.

Windsor herself commented on the upload with three fire emoji, while several of her fans also gushed in the comments section after seeing her in the fun two-piece bikini.

One person commented by writing “Wow” with two fire emoji, while another simply wrote the word, “Unreal.”

The star has been proudly modeling several of the bikini and swimwear looks on social media ever since she announced earlier this year that she was making the move into designing swimwear after serving as a model for Victoria’s Secret over the past several years.

The Inquisitr most recently shared stunning snaps of Devon rocking a white bikini look in another outtake from a recent swimwear shoot for her line.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also shared a few snaps when the gorgeous model teamed up with Lorena Rae to rock matching swimwear looks from the brand.

Speaking about the project in an interview with Haute Living earlier this month, Windsor admitted that even she suffers from insecurities despite proudly flaunting her curves in her various bikinis and one-piece swimsuits.

“We all have insecurities! My whole life I have been insecure about my height, my weight, my big feet, all things I didn’t have much control over due to my genetics,” she said.

Devon added, “I conquered these insecurities by getting to a point where I accepted that they’re what make me, me. You have to own them!”