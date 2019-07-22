Emily Ratajkowski Is All Lips As She Cozies Up To Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard In Sweet Snap

Emily Ratajkowski is a frequent Instagram poster and is eager to share photos of her little family of three — which includes her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their adorable mix-breed puppy Colombo, who they adopted in May — alongside the racy, sexual photos that she is famous for.

On Sunday, the model took to the photo-sharing platform to post a sweet black-and-white photo of herself and Sebastian cuddled up on a wooden booth in what appears to be a restaurant — this time without their canine baby.

The 28-year-old model is centered in the photo as she leans against her husband, dressed in a black jacket and light-colored shirt underneath. She has her dark locks pulled back in a messy style with a few strands falling around her face. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and wears minimal makeup, leaving her full, glossy lips on display.

The actor wears a camouflage shirt with the number 66 plastered across the front in large font. He also stares unsmiling towards the camera, with his massively curly hair and unshaven face the focus of his look.

Despite Colombo missing from the model’s most recent post, he didn’t stray far from her mind while she was creating the caption. Alongside a tag to their friend Grant Levy-Lucero’s Instagram page was a simple message referring to the couple as Colombo’s mom and dad.

The model’s 23.6 million Instagram followers left hundreds of thousands of likes on the photo in addition to plenty of messages complimenting the couple and referencing Emily’s caption.

“Colombo is so lucky to have such incredible parents!,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with a red heart emoji.

“The beauty and the beast,” another caption read.

“best parents colombo could ever dream of,” yet another fan chimed in.

According to The Daily Mail, Emily introduced Colombo to the world back in May when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Loading...

The model explained to the host of the show why she brought her new puppy on stage with her.

“I kind of cheated, I brought the puppy, because it’s really all I want to talk about. It’s become my whole life.”

The dog was a huge hit on the show, delighting Jimmy when he gave him a lick on the nose.

Emily and Sebastian tied the knot last year at City Hall in New York City. The two decided to go for a secret ceremony with just a few close friends.