Courteney Cox, 55, Drops Jaws In A Skimpy String Bikini

The 'Friends' star is flooring Instagram with a new bikini video.

Courteney Cox is sending Instagram into meltdown mode with her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous 55-year-old former Friends star proudly flaunted her seriously fit physique in a two-piece bikini this week as she took a big jump into her swimming pool. In the fun rewind clip posted to her account on July 21, Courteney could be seen leaping into the water in reverse after enjoying a sip on a cocktail.

The Monica Geller actress wowed fans as she showed off some serious skin in her dark swimwear, rocking a black triangle bikini with string ties across her hips and a sheer black cover-up which she ditched, along with her sunglasses, just before taking the big jump.

The video was set to the sound of Missy Elliott’s 2002 hit “Work It”, while also referring to the song in the caption. The mom to 15-year-old Coco (who she shares with former husband David Arquette) jokingly referred to the track’s lyrics by telling her 2.7 million followers on the social media site that she’d finally learned how to flip it and reverse it.

There’s no doubting that Cox’s bikini video – which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times in just seven hours – had jaws dropping across the world, as even some of her famous friends took the time to comment on her big dip into the pool.

Per Metro, American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson told her in the comments section that’s she’d “watched 18 times” while former The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco wrote, “This is epic.”

But it wasn’t just her fellow famous faces who were singing Cox’s praises, as many of her fans also couldn’t help but gush over the hilarious clip – and her seriously toned bikini body – in the comments.

“This humiliates all the 20 year old girls,” one fan wrote in reference to her toned figure, adding several fire emoji, a laughing emoji, and another with hearts for eyes.

“How hot is this,” another person wrote with several more fire emoji, as a third commented, “oh my god wow.”

Another Instagram user said, “Omg u look amazing.”

But Cox, who celebrated her 55th birthday last month, no doubt puts a whole lot of hard work into keeping her body looking so fit and toned in her mid 50s.

Courteney previously told New Beauty in a 2017 interview that she’s a big fan of Pilates and also stays active through running and tennis.

“I’ve been doing Pilates for years, and in the last year, I’ve started doing electrical stimulation workouts with my trainer, Foued Douma,” the star said of her workout routine.

Courteney added, “It builds and strengthens my muscles. I also try to stretch and run once a week and play tennis on Sundays, which I love.”