Elle Fanning Flaunts Sculpted Figure While Posing Seductively On A Boat In Italy

Elle Fanning is enjoying her getaway to Italy where she has been soaking up the hot sun and spending her days cruising around the coast on a boat. The actress isn’t one to leave her three million Instagram followers out of the loop and has been posting bundles of photos to her account alongside captions in which she gushes about what a good time she’s having.

In a series of photos posted on Sunday, the Super 8 actress flaunts her lean, sculpted figure in a two-piece red-hot bikini that adds a shocking contrast to her fair skin. In one photo, the 21-year-old is photographed leaning against the rail of the boat as she strikes a seductive pose and turns her face up towards the sun. The strapless suit shows off her flawless skin and long neck while leaving her toned tummy on display. The high-waisted bottoms scoop down in the front and add a nice curve to her figure.

The actress stands with one leg crossing the other and perched on the toes of one foot. She’s holding on to the rail behind her with both hands while leaning back and turning her torso slightly to the side. Her blonde hair is pulled back into a low bun and appears damp from a recent swim.

Another photo in the three-photo series features the actress up close, from the chest up. She looks completely relaxed, raising her hands up behind her head as she closes her eyes and wears a slight smile on her face, pointed towards the sun. The look is completed with a simple silver necklace and hollow, sparkly heart pendant.

In the caption of the photos, Elle admits that she stole her sister’s swimsuit and got away, tagging Dakota Fanning at the end of the message. She also makes sure to add an evil laugh to the caption.

In the comments section, Elle receives a response from her sister and fellow actress.

“It’s fine. I have 3 with me and they are all yours,” Dakota writes, one-upping her younger sister.

In addition to Dakota’s comment, the photos received hundreds of comments from fans who loved the sexy look and complimented the actress on her beauty.

“Incredible look Elle,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with a fire and red heart emoji.

“Sisters will be sisters! Always!,” another Instagram user commented, followed by the hashtag, “stealingsistersclothes.”

Elle is on vacation with several friends as she takes a break in between projects.