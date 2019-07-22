Apple’s 2020 iPhones Could Reportedly Feature Faster Screen Refresh Rates

With Apple’s next batch of iPhones widely rumored to be mere incremental upgrades over the models launched last fall, reports focusing on the Cupertino, California, company’s 2020 iPhones have become more prominent as of late. The latest such report suggests that next year’s iPhones might come with a display feature that will, in a way, put the devices at par with Apple’s more recent iPad releases.

On Sunday, mobile device leaker Ice Universe took to Twitter to reveal that Apple is “considering” an AMOLED display with a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate for its 2020 iPhones, and that the company appears to be in talks with Samsung and LG as potential screen suppliers. This would allow the company to offer a refresh rate that’s twice as fast as the 60Hz rate boasted by its current flagship handset, the iPhone XS.

As speculated by TechRadar, the “switchable” aspect of the rumored screens could mean that Apple’s 2020 iPhones will save on battery life by switching to 60Hz when users are viewing still images.

Should the new rumors be accurate, next year’s iPhones will follow in the footsteps of Apple’s 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads, which have all featured 120Hz displays since 2017. But while these tablets offer extremely fast refresh rates, TechRadar noted that they feature LED Retina ProMotion displays, which fall short of OLED displays in a number of ways, including battery consumption and clarity of individual pixels.

While Ice Universe is mostly considered a “well-known” source of rumors on Samsung products, AppleInsider cautioned that the leaker does not have much of a “track record” when it comes to advance information on Apple devices.

2020 iPhone may get 120Hz display like iPad Pro, Apple in talks with Samsung and LGhttps://t.co/CMEGKYbvCJ — IndiaTodayTech (@IndiaTodayTech) July 22, 2019

Loading...

Aside from the aforementioned possibility of faster refresh rates on next year’s iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce a smaller TrueDepth camera in order to shrink the notch on the devices’ displays, as well as a rear camera with a seven-piece lens system, per AppleInsider. The publication added that there have been “questionable” reports about a special iPhone model for the Chinese market that would come with sub-screen Touch ID technology in lieu of the Face ID facial recognition found on Apple’s more recent iPhone models.

Talking about the basic specifications for Apple’s 2020 iPhone releases, AppleInsider noted that the company is expected to offer the device in three different screen sizes — 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. While all three rumored models are likely to include OLED displays, the 6.1-inch version is rumored to come without 5G connectivity, thus making it a midrange offering not unlike last year’s iPhone XR.