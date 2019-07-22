Elsa Hosk Spills Out Of Plunging Black One-Piece On The Beach In Sizzling Triple Instagram Upload

Elsa Hosk is showing some serious skin in her new Instagram update, and her millions of followers are absolutely loving it.

The new addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s page on the social media platform was shared shortly after the clock struck midnight on Monday, July 22, but her 5.5 million followers still quickly took notice of the sizzling snaps. While no geotag was included in the post, those already following the babe know that she landed in Mexico over the weekend to work alongside a number of other models with the popular clothing brand, Revolve.

Elsa has already shared a number of glimpses of the trip to her feed, and the latest look is quickly becoming a favorite among her fans. The upload included three steamy shots of the Swedish bombshell posing on the beach in a skintight black one-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The first snap of the set saw the model sitting on her knees, spreading them in the sand and leaning over as she stared down the camera with a sensual look. The seductive pose allowed for her fans to get an eyeful of cleavage that was left completely on display thanks to the daringly low cut design of her swimwear, sending pulses racing.

A swipe to the next slide exposed the cheeky nature of the piece that created for an even more NSFW display. The black-and-white photo captured the babe this time stretching her long, toned legs out in front of her as the waves flowed in to the shore all around her. Her trim hips were turned to the side, revealing every inch of her curvaceous booty that was uncovered almost in its entirety thanks to the dangerously high-cut style of the swimsuit.

In the final snap of the post, Elsa was back in her starting pose, this time keeping her hands by her side rather than stretched out in front of her. She sat up tall as the warm sun hit her exposed skin to show off her slender frame and bare decolletage that quickly became the focal point of the steamy shot.

Despite the late hour that the post was shared, it still instantly racked up thousands of likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the upload has already accrued over 44,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram, and more than 230 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“You are out of this world!” commented a third.

Earlier in the weekend, the model shared another sexy set of photos from her beach photo shoot that captivated her millions of fans. This time, Elsa posed with her backside to the camera to show off the strappy back design of her swimwear, as well as her incredible curves, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.