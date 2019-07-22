Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Neon Green Bikini

Pregnancy certainly looks good on Shay Mitchell.

This weekend, the actress took to her Instagram account to show off her growing baby bump in a piece from her new collaboration collection with the popular clothing brand Revolve, and the snaps certainly went over well with her 25 million followers. The latest look at the mom-to-be’s incredible figure was shared on Sunday, July 21, and included a total of three snaps of the stunner rocking a sexy, neon green bikini that left very little to the imagination.

In the first photo of the series, Shay was captured posing on her hands and knees in the shallow ocean water, leaving very little to the imagination in her itty-bitty ensemble. The skimpy two-piece consisted a tiny top with an underwire bodice that hardly contained the 32-year-old’s voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the triangle-style cups to make for a seriously busty display. The matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque and exposed an ample amount of the babe’s curvy booty that was up in the air.

Between her arms, fans could get a glimpse of the actress’s growing belly, though a quick swipe to the next slide offered an even better view. In this shot, Shay wore the same minuscule bikini, but added the extra layer of a black top-and-skirt set that hardly provided any coverage to the stunner’s physique. The crochet top featured black tassels that grazed her baby bump that quickly took center stage in the snap.

The third and final photo in the post included a close-up view of the Pretty Little Liars alum in all her glory. Walking along the wet sand, the star’s growing midsection again commanded attention from her audience as she sported the same knit two-piece set, as well as a large black bag from Beis, which is a travel essentials line designed by Shay.

It wasn’t long before fans of You actress began showering her new upload with likes and comments. After just four hours of going live to Instagram, the snaps have racked up over 484,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the second. More than 1,200 took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Who looks THIS good pregnant,” one person questioned, while another said she was glowing “more now than ever.”

“You are so stunning and you make pregnancy look so effortless!” commented a third.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shay announced she was pregnant with her first child last month with a stunning Instagram post, in which she debuted her baby bump. The father is her boyfriend Matte Babel, whom Elle noted she was first linked to in January of 2017.