Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Susan Gets A Shock, Kate Attacks Sarah

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 22, reveal that the week is going to start off with a bang in Salem.

According to Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans should get ready for a very dramatic week, and it all starts with a big return on Monday.

The report reveals that Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) is officially back in Salem. Susan will share some screen time with Chandler Massey’s Will Horton and Will’s husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

However, Susan will get a shock when she’s walking through Salem and comes across a very familiar face – her own. Susan will come face to face with her doppelganger, Kristen DiMera (Also Haiduk).

Kristen will be dressed as Susan in order to get around Salem unnoticed. Since Kristen has been pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) with an elaborate wig and mask she can’t let anyone know she’s back in town.

Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) now has Kristen’s mask, and she’s desperate to get it back, which is why she’s forced to dress as Susan. However, when Susan sees her she’ll know exactly what’s going on, and even pull a gun on her look alike, whom she’s been dealing with for decades now.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Kristen and Xander finally bump into each other and she begs him for her mask back so that she can continue with her plan to get Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) back in her bed.

Elsewhere in Salem,will also see Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) accidentally attack Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey).

Kate has been through a lot as of late, and was recently attacked and kidnapped by Kristen DiMera and Xander Kiriakis. She and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) were locked in the secret room underneath of the DiMera mansion for days, which seems to have her on high alert.

Loading...

In addition, Kate and Ted have been going along with Kristen’s plan to frame Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) for their kidnapping, which seems to have Kate on edge.

Fans will also see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) give Stefan bad news, which could be that he’s looking at prison time and a trial for the kidnappings.

This could be Gabi’s chance to pounce and continue on with her plan to seek revenge on Stefan by marrying him and taking his money and power.

Fans can see more of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.