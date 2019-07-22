Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Shows Off Curvaceous Backside In Gold Bikini

Martha Hunt brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this weekend with a sizzling new upload that has her fans talking for all the right reasons.

The post in question was shared to the babe’s feed on Sunday, July 21, and has gained considerable recognition from her 3.1 million followers since going live to the social media platform just seven hours ago. Its geotag placed her on the beautiful Harbour Island in the Bahamas, which provided a breathtaking background to the shot that included a gorgeous sandy shore and bright, blue water.

Martha herself was a sight for sore eyes as well, looking nothing short of stunning as she indulged in some summer fun on the beach with a look that was sure to get pulses racing. The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a sexy gold bikini by the Italian swimwear brand Oseree that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique as she enjoyed the warmth of the golden sun on her bronzed skin.

The itty-bitty swimsuit clung tight to the babe’s slender figure, highlighting her voluptuous assets and famous curves. Though most of the front half of her bikini top was out of sight, its backside was a good indicator that the piece was one that flaunted some serious skin. It nearly left her back completely bare, with only two thin strings tied in a dainty bow keeping it from falling down. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set boasted a cheeky design that left an ample amount of the babe’s curvy boot completely on display, but her fans certainly did not mind that the number showed a little skin. The high-rise piece clung to her derriere in all the right ways and sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

A pair of trendy, round sunglasses were added to the beauty’s beach day look to protect her eyes from the sun, giving the barely-there ensemble a bit of cool-girl edge. To complete the look, Martha wore her signature blonde tresses back in messy french braids that cascaded over her shoulders and behind her back, while a few loose strands perfectly framed her face and striking features.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 34,000 times since being shared to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless beauty,” one person wrote, while another said she was “absolutely stunning.”

Loading...

“Gorgeous as ever,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Martha showed off her incredible figure again on Instagram in a sultry black-and-white photo. The model stretched her arms high as she posed in between two large columns wearing a skintight, sheer dress that created the perfect silhouette of her figure and drove her followers absolutely wild.