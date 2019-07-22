‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Tayshia Adams Flaunts Cleavage In Bright Green Minidress

Bachelor in Paradise star, Tayshia Adams, shared a new photo of herself rocking a bright green dress today. The photo showed her standing on a dock somewhere, with water and a mountain range visible in the backdrop. The scenery was made even more breathtaking by the colorful sunset that was taking place.

Tayshia smiled widely as she appeared to be walking towards the camera, and placed her left hand by her ear. Her hair had blond highlights and was worn down in loose waves, as she accessorized with a gold necklace on her right wrist. The dress had a low neckline and a cutout right below her chest, along with a front-tie accent. The hem of the dress also overlapped in the front in a slight diagonal, with subtle ruffles.

While Adams did not find love on The Bachelor, fans can look forward to seeing her on this summer’s season of BiP. While there are already rumors leaking about what happened, fans can wait to see everything for themselves. Many of Tayshia’s fans were left heartbroken alongside her when Colton abruptly ended his relationship with her and Hannah Godwin. But unlike Hannah, Tayshia at least was able to experience the overnight date with Colton.

Lately, Adams hasn’t been as active as she normally is on Instagram. She did post a couple of sweet selfies, however, where she revealed that she’s trying to spend more time with her family and friends. The photos showed Tayshia puckering her lips, while wearing a v-neck shirt with light gray stripes. She complemented the top with bright blue denim bottoms, and accessorized with a couple of thin necklaces.

Tayshia’s makeup included glossy pink lipstick and heavy mascara, or perhaps she was sporting fake lashes. Whatever the case, her selfies garnered over 17,000 likes. Many people stopped by to send Adams a comment, including Bachelor co-star Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

“My unanswered text would beg to differ… still love u,” joked Nicole, referring to Adams’ captions.

Loading...

Meanwhile, many of her followers focused on her upcoming appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Maybe Mike will be on paradise!!!!!” exclaimed a fan, while someone else explained, “So glad you’re on bachelor in paradise because I love you and think you’re beautiful.”

In addition, a fan asked Tayshia a question about The Bachelorette.

“Are you upset you were not chosen to be the [sic] bachelor? Do you think you would have done a better job that Hannah?” they asked.