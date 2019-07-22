‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Jack Wants A Divorce, Gabi & Stefan Talk Marriage

Days of Our Lives fans better buckle up for all of the drama that is in store during the week of July 22.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives weekly preview, there will be a lot for viewers to digest this week, and it seems that Salem will be full of chaos from Monday until Friday.

In the weekly preview video, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) can be seen returning to Salem and pulling a gun on her doppelganger, Kristen DiMera (also Haiduk), who is pretending to be her in order to walk around town without being identified as her villainous self.

In addition, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) are going to go head to head over Xander’s infatuation with Rex’s wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey).

Rex and Xander already have bad blood after Xander gifted Sarah a lavish and expensive diamond necklace, which Rex later gave to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

The two men will square off with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah in attendance at the Kiriakis mansion. Things will get physical as it seems all of the men who are head over heels in love with Sarah will be present, leaving her overwhelmed and upset.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is seen telling someone that she wants get be married to her latest fling, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) right away.

This could be because Stefan was recently arrested and is being accused of kidnapping both Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). If the pair get married Gabi wouldn’t have to testify against Stefan if the case were to go to trial.

Since Gabi has been looking for a way to become Mrs. Stefan DiMera, it seems like a perfect solution for her to continue her revenge plan against Stefan.

The drama heats up in Salem as Rex and Xander go head-to-head, and Jack seeks a divorce. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/FdTzZsQY34 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 19, 2019

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his wife Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) get into a very heated argument.

In the latest #DAYS, Jennifer makes an impassioned speech to Jack about the person he used to be.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/xHUcMNTYDL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 18, 2019

Jack tells Eve that he is going to divorce her, and she is livid, even trying to slap her husband.

Later, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is seen telling someone that both Tony and Andre DiMera (both played by Thaao Penghlis) are dead. However, it seems that may not be the case.

In another clip. Haley Chen (Thia Megia) sees Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) stab Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) in the back and kill him, likely during a dream or vision.

It’s going to be a wild ride in Salem this week, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action. Tune in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to catch all of the drama.