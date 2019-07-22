‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings Reveal Unexpected Returns

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of July 22 reveal that there will be plenty of returns for fans to gossip about.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see the return of a fan favorite character who only recently left Salem.

Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will make a brief return during the Thursday, July 24 episode as she appears to Haley Chen (Thia Megia) during a time when Haley is stressed and troubled.

It seems Haley may have a vision of Claire stabbing Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) in the back and killing him. As many fans will remember, Claire has already tried to kill Tripp and Haley when she lit the Horton cabin on fire with them inside.

However, Claire is long gone from Salem as she left town with her parents, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) in order to get help for her mental health issues.

Meanwhile, fans will also see the comeback of Dr. Henry Shah (Andre Khabbazi). Viewers may remember him as the doctor who caught Jennifer Horton’s (Melissa Reeves) eye last year. However, she dumped him in order to give her romance with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) a shot.

Of course Jen and Eric’s relationship didn’t last too long, and Dr. Henry will be back on the scene in Salem this week, although it doesn’t seem there is a future for he and Jennifer if Jack gets his memory back.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Stacy Haiduk pull double duty as Susan Banks and Kristen DiMera. Currently, Kristen is parading around Salem as Susan due to the fact that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) took the mask of Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) face she had been using to pretend to be Nicole.

Without her mask she couldn’t show her own face in Salem, so she decided to dress as Susan yet again. However, that will blow up in her face when Susan returns to Salem and pulls a gun on Kristen for impersonating her.

Susan, who often pops up to stir up trouble and deliver some comedic scenes for fans, will share some screen time with Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), as well as some other Salem regulars.

In addition Barry Heins will play Judge Franklin during Friday’s episode of the show.

Fans can see more drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.