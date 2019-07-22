Kim Kardashian’s Barely-There Bathing Suit Body Credited To Contouring By Skeptical Fans

Kim Kardashian wowed fans with her insane curves in a skimpy black bathing suit this weekend. However, not all of her followers were so sure about the racy photo.

This weekend, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a barely-there black bathing suit, that left little to the imagination and scarcely covered her bare chest.

Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Kardashian added pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ample cleavage, curvy booty, lean legs, and flat tummy were on full display in the sexy snapshot, as well as her rock hard abs.

However, not all of Kim’s fans were convinced that her toned tummy was completely natural. One follower revealed that they believed contouring had a lot to do with achieving the reality star’s fit look.

“Contouring at its best,” said the critic, a comment that gained over 500 likes on the social media site.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been working hard to achieve her fit figure. Last year, the mother-of-four revealed that she has a very strict diet and exercise routine to keep her in shape.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People, also claiming that she dropped a significant amount of weight due to her workout regimen.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” Kardashian added.

Kim says that she didn’t see results right away, but that after putting in the hard work at the gym she began to see the progress she was making with her body, encouraging her fans to stick with their own workouts for that reason.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s sexy photos by following the reality star on her Instagram account.