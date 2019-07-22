The Mother Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Is Fighting Hard To Win Custody Of Her Grandchildren

The elderly mother of missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, is working hard to gain custody of the kids in the case that she doesn't return.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five that has been missing since May. She was last seen on May 24 while dropping her children off at school. Later that night her blood was found staining her garage floor. Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are currently being considered the primary suspects of the case. On the night that she disappeared, the couple were caught on video driving around and dropping various trash bags in different dumpsters. It was later revealed that the bags contained Jennifer’s bloodied garments. Now, Jennifer’s mother is working hard to ensure that the five children do not end up in the custody of their father, according to the Stamford Advocate.

While this case is still being treated as a missing person investigation and not a murder, it does appear less and less likely that Jennifer will be found alive. This is due to not only the amount of time that she’s been gone, but the blood found on her garage floor which suggests that she was attacked. In the case that Jennifer isn’t alive or doesn’t reappear, her mother, 85-year-old Gloria Farber, doesn’t want the kids to be cared for by their father. All five kids, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old, are all staying with their grandmother at her New York apartment for the time being. She is currently battling to obtain custody of all of them.

Judge Donna Nelson Heller is presiding over this custody dispute. She’s already mentioned her disapproval of the way that Fotis has handled things thus far.

“His testifying falsely to the court suggests that he is equally comfortable in encouraging the children to lie to achieve his desired outcome,” she said

Gloria’s lawyers released a statement regarding why they feel the five children should be entrusted to their grandmother rather than their father.

“The court has already determined that the defendant is not a fit parent. Prior to the defendant’s arrest and the subsequent immediate suspension of all access and contact to the children, the court had vastly circumscribed the defendant’s access to the children, and has required that all such access be supervised by a professional supervisor.”

Fotis has proclaimed his innocence regarding Jennifer’s disappearance since the beginning and even did a televised interview in which he said he never would have done anything to harm his estranged wife. Prior to her disappearance, Fotis and Jennifer were in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody dispute.