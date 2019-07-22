Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Responds To Rumors That She Uses Surgery To Get Her Fit Body

Khloe Kardashian’s trainer, Luke Milton, is speaking out on the rumors that she uses plastic surgery to achieve her sexy, toned body.

According to Pop Culture, Khloe Kardashian’s friend and trainer says that the reality star works very hard in the gym in order to get her toned body, as he debunks the surgery rumors.

“She’s extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she’s extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym,” Milton, a former soccer player, told The Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently spilled some of her health and fitness secrets to Us Weekly, revealing that she likes to box to keep herself fit and her stress levels down.

She also says she does a lot of metabolic circuit training, as well as lifts weights while doing cardio intervals in between sets.

On her now-closed down app, Khloe previously revealed that she liked to do strength training and focus on different parts of her body each day in order to give her frame a complete workout throughout the week.

Back in 2014, Kardashian responded to rumors that she had butt implants, revealing that the speculation was a bit of a compliment since she kills herself at the gym to get her curvy backside.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been dodging plastic surgery rumors for years. The reality star deals with comments nearly every time she posts a new photo of herself on social media.

Recently, Khloe shared a paparazzi photo of herself rocking a skin-tight black leather dress, long blonde hair, and a full face of makeup.

Many of her followers took to the comment section to reveal that Kardashian looked different, or unnatural in the snaps and accused of her having plastic surgery.

Loading...

“Who’s your surgeon?” one of Kardashian’s social media followers asked her in the comment section. “We need that surgeon’s name!” another demanded.

“The Michael Jackson look,” a third online hater stated.

Last week, Kardashian posted a makeup tutorial video online, and admitted that applying nose contour stresses her out as she can sometimes goes overboard and spark rumors that she’s had a nose job, per People Magazine.

“So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy,” Khloe stated in the clip.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on social media.