Paris Hilton Uses Just Tape To Censor Her Chest In A Mesh Bodysuit

Paris Hilton shared a photo from one of her DJ sessions, which took place at the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel. She shared a couple of photos that were similar, which showed her rocking a mesh bodysuit that left little to the imagination. Instead of wearing a bra underneath, Paris opted to censor her chest with two strips of tape, which she used to make two “x” shapes. In one photo, she was spotted cozying up to a friend in a lime yellow minidress, as Hilton threw her right hand into the air and smiled widely. She also wore black bikini bottoms, which were easily spotted, along with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Hilton also wore her hair down with plenty of curls to give it volume. The friend in the photo was Anouk Matton, who Paris collaborated with on a new song called “Lone Wolves,” which they released as a summer single. Matton struck a silly pose for the shot, as she arched her back and stuck out her tongue playfully. Her hair was also worn down with some resemblance to Paris’, except her hair was longer. The post has over 729,000 views so far, with Paris adding fireworks effects in the sky behind them.

Fans poured in with a variety of comments, ranging from compliments about her looks to the actual show.

“How can someone look so perfect,” asked a fan, while someone else stated, “Paris you’re the best.”

Others were pumped up when they heard about the single.

“YASSSSS I can’t wait for the video!!!!” exclaimed a follower.

Meanwhile, a fan that likely attended the show left a quick message.

“I miss you Paris! We partied hard [sic] cord in Ibiza!” they claimed.

Loading...

But that wasn’t all, as Paris followed up the photo with a video of her and Matton working the stage. They both danced together and jumped up and down, and appeared to be having a blast. There were also shots of the huge audience that had gathered for the set, along with a short clip of the extravagant stage. This video received over 669,000 views, and fans of Paris’ music were prominent in the comments section.

“Love you new song Paris it is fabulous,” said an Instagram user, while someone else expressed, “I love to see you making beautiful music again!!”

Meanwhile, a fan who missed out on the show had a suggestion to make.

“Come to Mallorca! It’s only a short hop away from Ibiza!” they exclaimed.