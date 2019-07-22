‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Puts On A Very Busty Display In A Revealing Bodysuit

Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez is on a sultry pic-posting spree these days. After treating her fans to multiple eye-popping, cleavage exposing snaps, the model dropped the final selfie of the week to wish her fans a good night.

In the latest share, the 33-year-old model could be seen wearing a very revealing, light-gray bodysuit with a plunging neckline that allowed the hottie to put her bare chest and perky breasts on full display.

Even though she was going to bed, she made sure to wear a full face of makeup to stay true to her style. Leaving her blond tresses down, the model slightly tilted her face, lifted her phone up in front of her face and clicked a mirror selfie.

Within an hour of going live, the picture racked up over 30,000 likes and more than 320 comments where fans expressed their admiration for the model’s hot figure in explicit terms.

“Damn girl, you are super sexy,” one of her fans commented. “That’s a really hot pic,” said another.

A third fan opined that Daniella is the most beautiful woman on Instagram — a comment that many followers agreed with.

While other fans mostly posted comments in Spanish and used plenty of heart, kiss and fire emoji to let the model know how much they admire her sexiness.

Before sharing the said picture, Daniella treated her fans and followers to a sultry video where the model was featured walking out of an elevator, wearing a tighter-than-skin, strapless leather dress. The model let her hair down and wore minimal makeup to keep it sexy yet classy.

The sexy dress struggled to contain her ample assets and as she walked out of the elevator, she swayed her booty which immediately sent a wave of excitement through her legions of admirers who couldn’t stop drooling over her sexiness.

As of this writing, the video garnered more than 106,000 views, 26,000 likes and about 400 comments which shows that Daniella is, indeed, exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website and fans never seem to get enough of her hotness.

She also shared a racy snap to show off major cleavage as she wore a dangerously-short lemon dress and bent down to pose for the camera while playing snooker. The model let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup. Lastly, she smiled at the camera which melted many hearts.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, although Daniella is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram pictures, she initially shot to fame after being named Playboy Mexico’s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24-years-old.