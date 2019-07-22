Jessica Goicoechea Dons A Nude Bra

Jessica Goicoechea has been keeping her Instagram fans entertained and updated on her daily life, with a post from earlier this month notably inspiring tons of likes and comments. The photo showed Jessica standing in front of a luxurious backdrop, which included foliage with bright flowers and an elaborately designed wall. She stood facing the camera diagonally, while rocking a nude colored bra.

Goicoechea appeared to be caught in the middle of touching up her pink lipstick, as her right hand was spotted by her lips. She opened her mouth wide for the shot, and looked to her left. She wore her hair up in a top bun, along with diamond-shaped earrings. Most noticeable at first were her bright red nails, while her rose tattoo was visible on her right ring finger.

The update garnered over 52,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“My biggest inspiration,” gushed a fan, while another noted, “Omg!!! Fabulous.”

Interestingly enough, a follower had a very specific piece of styling advice.

“Beautiful but would like to see your hair down and maybe a little to one side say 60%.”

Meanwhile, others alluded to her captions.

“And happiness is a warm gun!!!:))” exclaimed a fan, while someone else said, “Wow that’s beautiful. This is not a gun this is a missile.”

Also worth noting, is that earlier in the month, she wore what appears to be the same bra in a short video clip. The video panned around Jessica as she made sultry looks for the camera, at one point placing her hands by her right shoulder. The clip also zoomed out, revealing the rest of her outfit. In addition to the bra, she wore a pair of wide-legged tan trousers. She added a pop of color by earring a snakeskin belt, which was extra long and left hanging by her right leg.

The video elicited numerous comments, many of them in Spanish. This isn’t a surprise, considering that Jessica herself wrote her captions in Spanish too. However, there were plenty of English-speaking fans that spoke their mind.

“You are from another world,” gushed a follower, while another stated, “Wow you are too sexy.”

Another fan seemed to be jealous of Jessica.

“Excuse me but can I be you for a while pls…” they joked.

“Omg what a beauty! [sic] Your just perfection,” noted another.

The clip received over 240,000 views, while she’s currently at one million followers on Instagram.