Harry And Meghan Are Now Reportedly Adding A Tennis Court To Frogmore Cottage, Despite $3 Million Revamp

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have just earned the British public’s ire after spending a reported $3 million on renovations to their new home, Frogmore Cottage, but it appears that the royal couple are not quite finished yet. According to The Sun, the pair have quietly decided to “tear up” their dream garden after deciding on a new layout — this time to include either a tennis or badminton court, per reports.

The new renovations are estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars. However, specific details remain unverified because the application has remained confidential due to “security” reasons.

“For reasons of national security, we would appreciate if this application could be treated as confidential and not be allowed to enter the public domain awing to the nature of the works and their location,” wrote Ian Ratcliffe, project manager at the Royal Household, in a letter to the Windsor and Maidenhead Council.

The desire for secrecy has become something of a habit for the Sussex family. The redheaded prince and the former Suits star recently received criticism for keeping the christening of their son, Archie Harrison, private, as well as refusing to disclose the names of his godparents. Harry and Meghan also angered some royal fans by concealing the time of Meghan’s birth.

However, a source claimed that the couple hopes to build either a tennis or badminton court, as well as adding security lights and up to $25,000 worth of “fast growing foliage.”

“Some changes have been made to the plans to create the Duke and Duchess’s garden after the original planning consent was granted,” the source said, adding that the reason for the changes was the duke and duchess’s desire for the “perfect” family home.

“Frogmore Cottage will be the perfect place for a royal prince to grow up with the Duke and Duchess and these changes are very important to create a perfect home for themselves and Archie.”

The desire to add a tennis court might have been inspired by Meghan’s attendance at Wimbledon. The American actress turned royal took two trips to the see her good friend Serena Williams play in the storied tournament. As reported by The Inquisitr, the Duchess of Sussex originally faced criticism for her first outing, as she was slammed for “diva-like” behavior after taking up several rows for privacy and asking fans not to take pictures while in her vicinity.

However, the second showing was considered a great public relations success, after the Meghan spent the afternoon with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as Kate’s sister Pippa.