Miley Cyrus Goes Braless In See-Through Crop Top & Daisy Dukes For Sexy ‘Summer Uniform’ Photo

Miley Cyrus left very little to the imagination in her latest social media snapshot, which showed off the singer’s famous figure and then some.

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a pair of skimpy daisy dukes and a see-through, white crop top.

Cyrus went braless under the top, revealing her bare chest for all to see. She also allowed her denim shorts to gap open and gives fans a peek at her flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs.

The singer donned multiple bracelets on her wrist as well as a black hair tie. She also rocked many gold chains around her neck and had her hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Cyrus called her racy outfit her “summer uniform” in the caption of the photo, and it is an ensemble that she has been wearing a lot of during the current heatwave as summer progresses.

Miley dons a minimal makeup look in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a fresh face, and nude lips.

She appears to be sitting in a wicker chair as a blue pillow can be seen behind her back.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’ relationship with husband Liam Hemsworth is said to be headed for trouble.

OK! Magazine reports that Hemsworth doesn’t like the fact that Cyrus seems to be going back to her old, raunchy ways by posting highly sexual content on Instagram and rocking racy outfits.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” an insider allegedly told the tabloid.

However, Gossip Cop claims that the rumors about Miley and Liam’s relationship being on the rocks are simply not true.

As many fans already know, Miley and Liam got married in a small, intimate ceremony at the Tennessee home back in December.

The couple were said to have finally decided to tie the knot after experiencing the loss of their home in the devastating wildfires that rocked Malibu last year.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit,” Liam recently told GQ Australia.

