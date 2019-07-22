Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Shows Off Insane Bikini Bod In New Pic

As a Victoria’s Secret model, American hottie Devon Windsor has mastered the art of flaunting her bikini body with perfect ease. That’s one of the reasons why her bikini pictures always become instant hits on Instagram within minutes of going live.

This is exactly what happened to her latest share, where the 25-year-old model could be seen rocking a stunning, emerald green printed bikini. The risque ensemble accentuated her perfect abs and taut stomach, as the model posed for the camera while being partially submerged in seawater.

The photo was captured as an advertisement campaign for her self-titled swimsuit collection, Devon Windsor Swim, and the hottie posed alongside her fellow model, Monica Cima, who rocked a similar bikini in black color.

Devon accessorized with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, two delicate pendants, matching drop earrings and a bracelet in one hand. To stay true to her style and in line with the outdoor photoshoot, both the models stayed almost makeup-free to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, Devon asked her fans to tag their BFFs in the post and while most people complied, others solely focused on the hot models and showered them with numerous complimentary words and phrases. The picture also racked up more than 5,000 likes within two hours of going live which shows that fans fell in love with it.

“Gorgeous girls, I love this,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “Wow, you look wonderful,” said another.

Others, per usual, used hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the models in a typical millennial fashion.

Prior to sharing the bikini snapshot, Devon treated her 1.7 million fans to stunning photograph where she could be seen wearing a blue and red Spanish-style skirt that she paired with a matching, one-shoulder blouse. The beautiful outfit not only looked stunning on Devon’s model body but the color also suited her a lot.

In the caption, Devon wrote “I love it when they call me Senorita,” referring to the new hit single by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Within less than a day of posting, the snap amassed about 20,000 likes and over 120 comments where fans appreciated the model for her hot figure as well as her incredible sense of style.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Devon knows a thing or two about the fashion industry as she started at the age of 14. Apart from Victoria’s Secret, the model has also walked for Alexandre Vauthier, Jason Wu, Tory Birch, and various other famous designers.