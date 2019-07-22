Shanina Shaik Goes Braless Under A Yellow Shirt

Shanina Shaik shared a photo from Cuixmala where Revolve models converged recently. The post showed the model going braless under a yellow shirt, as she posed in front of a backdrop that was lush with tropical trees and plants. She talked about how she misses the location already in the captions.

The shirt she wore had lapels like a suit, but it looked to be made of soft fabric. Shanina cinched her waist with a fabric belt and complemented the top with black bottoms. She kept the color scheme going by slinging a small black purse over her left shoulder. Her hair was slicked back and accessorized with drop earrings.

Shaik stood facing the camera directly and gave a smoldering look while wearing pink lipstick with a purple tint. The photo’s been liked over 16,000 times, and many of her fans left comments for the model.

“Let your beautiful face always smile,” noted a fan, while another went further and said, “I think I fell in love with you.”

“Beautiful scene and beautiful Shanina as always,” added another follower.

But that’s not all, as Shaik shared another photo yesterday that was a portrait of her. The image showed the model wearing a black dress shirt, as she left much of it unbuttoned. She wore a thin, short necklace, and gave a smoldering look for the camera. Her makeup included light mascara, a hint of color on her eyelids and a light pink, glossy lipstick. Her hair was worn down in luxurious curls, as she appeared to be unbuttoning her shirt some more.

This photo attracted the attention of over 31,000 fans who hit the like button. The photo was more than just a casual post, as the model announced the launch of her collaboration with Australian designer, Johansen. She urged her fans to head to the website before everything sold out.

Shanina’s fans sounded enthused by the news.

“Everything is so beautiful I want one of each,” declared a follower.

“I went to the link in your bio. Love the simple elegant strong designs. Classy,” noted another.

Loading...

In addition, a fan wondered about her jewelry.

“Your necklace is lovely. Silver beads? Diamonds? Something else?” they asked.

The Johansen website revealed a new line of clothing for the collaboration. Pieces were priced mostly between $250 and $300, with some of the dresses costing a little less than $350. Unsurprisingly, Shanina modeled quite a few of the pieces for their website.