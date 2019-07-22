Kardashian-Jenner MUA Hrush Achemyan Spills The Family’s Skincare Secrets

Hrush Achemyan has had an up-close-and-personal view of the Kardashian-Jenner girls for years and is ready to share some of the gems she’s learned along the way.
The celebrity makeup artist dished to HollywoodLife about how the women in the famous tribe keep their complexion at a top-notch level. Achemyan spoke to the outlet while promoting her eyewear company, Siwear Sunglasses. The artist was also celebrating her 32nd birthday when she chatted about working with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars on Friday, July 19.
When asked to dish on the secrets of the family’s seemingly flawless skin, Achemyan states that the secrets to sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie’s skin is something their fans won’t be able to buy on their own.
“Honestly, a very strict regimen and some good genes. Those girls are stunning!”
Achemyan did admit that when she first started working with the family, she remembers having to cover imperfections for the sisters’ television or red carpet opportunities. She also said that she’s noticed through the years that when the sisters practice healthy eating habits in addition to taking care of their skin, they don’t face any problems.
A queen was born today, and her name is @khloekardashian Apooshie, words can never describe the amount of love and respect I carry in my heart for you. God created your heart out of gold, blessed your spirit with purity, and gifted you to all of us. It’s been one of my life’s greatest blessings to have met you, learned from you and grew with you. I will never forget how you supported and showed up for me, even at your darkest times. You are an earth angel, my Armenian sister.I admire so much about you, your love, loyalty, and care for others has always made me in awe of you. You are so strong, to show constant kindness no matter the circumstance. Your love is blind because it sees no boundaries, that’s what makes you so beautiful to me. Watching you become a mother your biggest achievement, she is your little star and your life changed so much for the better since she came along, and my love and respect for you has only multiplied to a billion. True is one lucky little chub-a-lub angel baby to call you mommy. I will ride for you till the end! It has been my honor to work with you & be able to call you my friend. I love you, apoooshie pooosh, god bless you, may your heart always be your guiding key.
Achemyan also said that when it comes to skincare products, she assumes that the sisters all wear Kylie’s latest Kylie Skin line. She also said that she has tried Kylie’s line herself and gushed about her results after using the products.
“I really like it and I know a lot of thought and effort was put into creating it,” she gushed. “I think a lot of girls don’t give her the credit she deserves. She doesn’t really do anything but sit there and really develop these brands with heart and soul.”
While the Kardashian-Jenners have makeup artists like Achemyan on standby, the sisters have all shown that they know a thing or two about makeup and beauty through the years. Kim and Kylie have both created empires for themselves and have established themselves as beauty moguls through their products. AE World reports that Kylie’s beauty empire, which began with the instantly sold out Kylie Lip Kit, has made her the youngest self-made billionaire as her empire continues to grow. In addition to Kylie Skin, the outlet reports that the mogul is slated to release Kylie Hair next.
Kim released KKW Beauty in 2017 and recently launched a new collection inspired by her fifth wedding anniversary. The law student also announced earlier this month that KKW Beauty is expanding into skincare as well. In 2012, she, Khloe and Kourtney released Khroma Beauty, but the line reportedly barely lasted one year.