Kardashian-Jenner MUA Hrush Achemyan Spills The Family’s Skincare Secrets

Hrush Achemyan has had an up-close-and-personal view of the Kardashian-Jenner girls for years and is ready to share some of the gems she’s learned along the way.

The celebrity makeup artist dished to HollywoodLife about how the women in the famous tribe keep their complexion at a top-notch level. Achemyan spoke to the outlet while promoting her eyewear company, Siwear Sunglasses. The artist was also celebrating her 32nd birthday when she chatted about working with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars on Friday, July 19.

When asked to dish on the secrets of the family’s seemingly flawless skin, Achemyan states that the secrets to sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie’s skin is something their fans won’t be able to buy on their own.

“Honestly, a very strict regimen and some good genes. Those girls are stunning!”

Achemyan did admit that when she first started working with the family, she remembers having to cover imperfections for the sisters’ television or red carpet opportunities. She also said that she’s noticed through the years that when the sisters practice healthy eating habits in addition to taking care of their skin, they don’t face any problems.

Achemyan also said that when it comes to skincare products, she assumes that the sisters all wear Kylie’s latest Kylie Skin line. She also said that she has tried Kylie’s line herself and gushed about her results after using the products.

“I really like it and I know a lot of thought and effort was put into creating it,” she gushed. “I think a lot of girls don’t give her the credit she deserves. She doesn’t really do anything but sit there and really develop these brands with heart and soul.”

While the Kardashian-Jenners have makeup artists like Achemyan on standby, the sisters have all shown that they know a thing or two about makeup and beauty through the years. Kim and Kylie have both created empires for themselves and have established themselves as beauty moguls through their products. AE World reports that Kylie’s beauty empire, which began with the instantly sold out Kylie Lip Kit, has made her the youngest self-made billionaire as her empire continues to grow. In addition to Kylie Skin, the outlet reports that the mogul is slated to release Kylie Hair next.

Kim released KKW Beauty in 2017 and recently launched a new collection inspired by her fifth wedding anniversary. The law student also announced earlier this month that KKW Beauty is expanding into skincare as well. In 2012, she, Khloe and Kourtney released Khroma Beauty, but the line reportedly barely lasted one year.