Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Squeezes Voluptuous Bust Into Tiny Crop Top

Megan Fox’s doppelganger, Claudia Alende, had her 9.7 million followers doing a double take Sunday afternoon after she posted a snapshot of what appeared to be herself rocking a beige colored sports bra and a pair of athleisure pants.

Upon closer inspection, the Brazilian bombshell had squeezed her busty bosom into a tiny beige crop top. The undersized top looked to be struggling to keep her voluptuous assets contained as hints of her lavender colored bra could be seen around the edges of the top’s neckline. The tiny crop top also allowed Claudia to flaunt her toned midriff for the camera.

Her barely-there top was paired with athleisure bottoms. The high waisted olive colored windbreaker pants featured a snug cinch style elastic band with a drawstring that highlighted just how tiny Alende’s waist is.

The photo featured Claudia looking up at the camera with her jet black locks flowing down her body. The 25-year-old model accentuated her face with some red blush, thick black eyeliner, and some dark pink lip color.

While only a couple of her nails were visible to the camera, one appeared to be the same shade of light purple as her bra while the other matched the color of her crop top.

In less than 12 hours, her massive following showered the photo with just shy of 150,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Overwhelmed by her beauty in the snapshot, her followers seemingly had a hard time formulating complements that were more then a few words long. “Gorgeous” and “beautiful” were some of the single word complements. Many even opted to leave nothing more than an array of heart and fire emojis.

The photo comes just 24 hours after the celebrity doppelganger shared a fun video clip of herself dancing with her cat. The video featured Claudia donning a strapless red top with her dark locks naturally flowing down her body. Alende was glowing with joy as she flashed a huge pearly white grin while dancing and singing.

While her boyfriend Michel Grasiani isn’t nearly as active on Instagram as she is, he did share an adorable snapshot of Claudia pursing her lips together as if she was about to kiss the camera while using her fingers to attempt to force his lips into the same pose a week ago.

Similar to his girlfriend’s Instagram posts, his snapshot was showered with heart emojis and complements.

As The Inquisitr reported a month ago, the duo have been in a committed relationship for nearly a decade.