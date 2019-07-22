MLB Trade Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Linked To Brewers After Milwaukee Puts Ace Brandon Woodruff On Injured List

Injury to Brew Crew All Star makes Milwaukee a potential destination for struggling Mets fireballer known as 'Thor.'

New York Mets fireballer Noah Syndergaard, who is eligible for arbitration at the end of the 2019 season, has been rumored to be on the Mets’ trade block as the July 31 trade deadline fast approaches, and on Sunday, a new possible destination for the 26-year-old appeared as the Milwaukee Brewers placed their All Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff on the 10-day disabled lost with an oblique injury, according to a Yahoo! Sports report.

While the Mets’ hopes for the postseason are effectively over, with the team languishing at 45-54, 14 games behind the National League East leading Atlanta Braves — and seven games out of a Wild Card spot, per MLB.com — the Brewers are locked in a tight pennant race just two games off the NL Central pace set by the Chicago Cubs. The loss of Woodruff comes as blow to Milwaukee’s pennant hopes — unless the team can replace the 26-year-old righty quickly.

In just his third Major League season, Woodruff established himself as the Brewers’ ace so far this season compiling an 11-3 record and solid 3.53 ERA in 19 starts, according to Baseball Reference stats.

Syndergaard, on the other hand, has turned in a subpar season, at least by his own statistical standards, with the floundering Mets. In addition to to a 4.36 ERA, more than a full run above his career full-season worst, Syndergaard has seen a dip in his fastball velocity, from a Major League-leading 98.6 in 2017 — among all starting pitchers — to 97.8 this season, accordion to MLB Baseball Savant numbers.

Milwaukee Brewers ace starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was placed win the injured list Sunday. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Nonetheless, Syndergaard has fanned 118 in 119 2/3 innings pitched, per BR. And the Mets still hold enough belief in the righty to insist that any deal for the hurler known as “Thor” would come with a steep price tag.

Loading...

In fact, Mets owner Joel Wilpon said last week that any trade for Syndergaard would need to be “pretty lopsided” in New York’s favor, according to MLB.com. But the Brewers may be able to meet Wilpon’s requirement by offering a combination of combination of prospects and young pitchers.

According to an analysis by Bleacher Report, a deal sending 23-year-old Dominican righthander Freddy Peralta along with 24-year-old reliever Corbin Burnes — who is now on the IL himself — could prove attractive to the Mets.

Alternatively, one of those two pitchers could be packaged with the Brewers’ top-rated prospect Keston Hiura, a second-baseman now at the minor leagues Double-A level, and who was the Brew Crew’s number one draft pick in 2017, ninth overall, according to SB Nation. But a lingering elbow injury could scare the Mets off from ant deal for Syndergaard involving Hiura.