Katie Holmes Fans Praise Her Parenting After She’s Spotted During Shopping Trip With Daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, were spotted having a mother-daughter shopping trip in New York City this weekend, and fans loved seeing photos of the pair looking happy together.

According to The Daily Mail, Katie Holmes showed off her summer style in a skimpy black crop top, which flaunted her toned tummy and ample cleavage.

The former Dawson’s Creek star paired the top with some wide-legged jeans and strappy sandals. She also had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head.

Katie rocked a minimal makeup look, which included a bronzed glow and nude lips as she shopped with 13-year-old Suri, who donned a cream-colored dress and pink sneakers.

In the comment section of the post, one fan revealed that they believe Holmes does a wonderful job raising her daughter as a single parent.

The fan stated that Katie does her best to give Suri a normal life despite the fact that her parents are famous, and that as a result the teenager seems to be happy and grounded.

Many other fans agreed, as the comment garnered over 2,600 upvotes on the site in the first day after it was posted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise married back in 2006, and later divorced when Suri was very young. Now sources tell Radar Online that the teen barely knows her famous father, and rarely ever sees him.

Holmes is now dating actor Jamie Foxx. The couple have been dating for years, but keep their relationship mostly under wraps. They’ve only been spotted out together in public a few times, and don’t speak about their romance in the media.

However, the outlet claims that Holmes is head over heels for Foxx, and that she even wants to walk down the aisle with him in the very near future.

“Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Lights. They wanted something large and sophisticated, and it allows her daughter, Suri to not have to leave the school she loves,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Katie Holmes’ life as an actress and a single mother to Suri Cruise by following the actress on her social media accounts.