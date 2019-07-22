‘Sports Illustrated’ Star Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Her Latest Bikini Pic

Model Haley Kalil may have been in beautiful Tulum, Mexico, but her sizzling black bikini made sure that all eyes were focused on her. Her new Instagram post showcased her killer curves to their best advantage, showing again why the Minnesota native because one of Sports Illustrated’s most popular stars.

Haley certainly knew how to rock her best angles, as the swimsuit star has a history of pageant life. She won Miss Minnesota Teen USA in 2010 and then went on to become Miss Minnesota USA four years later. However, she truly found fame after being crowned co-winner of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search with Camille Kostek. Since then, she has seen her Instagram following grow to over 273,000 followers.

In the black bikini photo, Haley dons a traditional black triangle top. She completes the look with a pair of teeny bikini bottoms, with side straps that reach nearly up to her waist and highlight her hourglass figure. She remained free of accessorizes, save an iPhone she held in her hand. As befitting a beach bunny, Haley sported a golden tan as she laughed on the sandy beach in front of blue waters. She also wore little, if any, makeup, and let her voluminous hair naturally fall around her shoulders.

The post was wildly popular with fans, where it earned over 14,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“Wow!! Absolutely Perfect!!” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to emphasize his point.

“Killing it girl,” added a second with the fire emoji.

“Absolutely flawless,” added a third.

However, some followers were quick to point out that the picture did have one flaw: making the star’s famously red hair look brunette.

It was easier to see the ginger hues in her follow up post, in which Haley playfully makes a face at the camera. This time, the Sports Illustrated star is wearing a white bikini, though in a similar cut to the black one. She shows off her killer curves while sitting at a computer, which looks to have uploads of a photoshoot visible on the screen.

Being playful, Haley looks over her shoulder at the camera, crossing her eyes to look like the crazy eye emoji.

The post earned over 7,500 likes and 145 comments, though many of them appeared to be concerned fans that had thought Haley’s cross-eyed pose was something permanent.

“You are sick of the eyes?” wrote one follower, using several crying emojis to convey his distress.

“Just making a funny face,” Haley returned, using another silly eye emoji.

Other fans quickly caught on to the playful snap, and expressed their delight.

“Even you make funny eyes your [sic] still beautiful,” one wrote.

“Perfect photo… the best for me,” concluded another.