The Man Accused Of Murdering College Student Mackenzie Lueck Already Had A Criminal Record

Ayoola Ajayi, the man accused of killing 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck already had a record for stealing an iPad.

Mackenzie Lueck was a 23-year-old nursing student from Utah State University. She was beloved within her sorority and had high hopes for her future. Unfortunately, her life was cut short when she was brutally murdered. The man who is the primary suspect in her murder is 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi, who is originally from Nigeria. This isn’t the first time Ajayi has been tangled up with the law. He was previously charges with a Class B misdemeanor for stealing an iPad but managed to have his record expunged, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

On the night that Lueck met her tragic fate, she had just returned from her hometown state of California where she had visited to attend her grandmother’s funeral. Upon arriving back in Utah without incident, she texted her parents to assure them her plane had landed safely. She then called for a Lyft to pick her up from the airport and take her to a nearby park. It was there that law enforcement believes that she met up with Ajayi, was kidnapped and later murdered.

Ajayi was reportedly caught attempting to burn incriminating evidence from the alleged murder in his backyard and later arrested. The college student’s body was later found, in a canyon near the suspect’s house. Her arms were bound behind her back. Her body was partially burned and there was a hole in her scalp where obvious trauma had been inflicted.

As for the suspect’s previous crime, he had a very clear reason for wanting to seek expungement and clear his record. He wasn’t originally from the United States and could possibly face deportation for committing a crime. Of course, another potential motive he could have had for going through the expungency process would have been to secure a clean reputation. He portrayed himself to those that worked with him as a hardworking professional. He didn’t appear to be a criminal and perhaps thought he would be less likely to be considered a suspect upon kidnapping Lueck.

BREAKING: Additional evidence in MacKenzie Lueck case found near Jordan River Parkway.https://t.co/ZqejNT5d5p — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) July 15, 2019

Loading...

A Utah contractor named Brian Wolf provides yet another reason to suggest that Lueck’s murder was premeditated. Wolf claims he was approached by the suspect to build a disturbing, soundproof underground dungeon. He felt uncomfortable with the project and didn’t agree to do the job, according to CNN.

“I just had a gut feeling it wasn’t a job I wanted to do. The pieces just didn’t add up in my head. Obviously, I’m happy I had nothing to do with it,” he said.