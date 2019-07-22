Sara Sampaio Goes Completely Nude In Throwback Photo

It’s Sara Sampaio’s birthday today, and many of her friends are sharing throwback photos of her in celebration. This includes a post by noted photographer Russell James, who took the time to write a sweet comment about the model’s go-getter attitude. He paired this up with a photo of her that he took previously, which featured Sara going fully nude. He shared two versions of the photo: one in color and one in black and white.

The image showed Sampaio standing with her left shoulder facing the camera, as she popped her right foot in front. She covered up her chest with her arms, as she placed her hands on the top of her chest. Sara looked over at the camera with her lips slightly parted, and exuded a sultry vibe. Her hair was worn down in defined waves, with a heavy right part. The makeup she wore included dark mascara and light pink lipstick.

Since it was posted, the photo’s received over 6,100 likes, with many fans stopping by to leave a comment. That also included comments from fellow models, like Georgia Fowler, who is also a Victoria’s Secret model.

“Stunning and too right,” noted Georgia, as she agreed with James’ captions.

“You’re a legend,” declared a follower, while someone else added, “I love your work and of course all of the VS models!”

And it’s not just Sampaio’s friends that are celebrating her special day, as she posted a sneak peek of what her 28th birthday looked like. The photo showed her sitting at the back of an open air boat, as she wore a white dress with a v-neck. It had yellow floral designs throughout. She smiled widely, and wore her hair down in a middle part. Behind her, you could see a cruise ship and the sun either setting or rising. The photo was liked over 207,000 times.

Fans poured in with their birthday wishes for the model.

“I thought you turned 23!” exclaimed one fan, while someone else said, “Hope you had the best day happy birthday again beautiful.”

“To put it simply, I wish you a birthday that is just as perfect as you are,” noted another follower, inserting a compliment alongside the birthday wishes.

Other fans sent her prayers for a great year.

“May He keep you healthy and safe, entertained and loved – and fulfill your dreams and desires of your heart,” noted a male fan.