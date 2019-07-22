Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Todd Blasts ‘RHOBH’ Cast For Nasty Behavior In Lengthy Rant

Ken Todd, the husband of former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, is celebrating his birthday in quite a bizarre way. On Sunday evening, Ken posted a very lengthy rant to his Twitter feed defending his wife and slamming her haters for the events that transpired over the last season of the show. Ken wrote down his thoughts in the note section of his phone and shared the screenshots on Twitter that were quite powerful.

“It’s a year this month that all the negativity against my wife started,” he tweeted. “This year, there has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink.. When, at a time in her life like this, she needed her friends!”

Ken went on to bring up the many other storylines that could have been discussed on this season of RHOBH, and while he never mentions any of the women directly, it’s quite obvious who he’s alluding to. The restaurateur said there were multiple lawsuits the ladies were involved in, totaling around $50 million, and mentioned rehab and bankruptcies which were kept off the show, while everything revolved around a little puppy.

Later in the rant, Ken also mentioned Lisa’s extensive work with getting her House Resolution passed in Congress which is saving thousands of dogs across the world. This was only brought up in one episode and was washed over by the other women in the cast, while Ken felt, they should have been applauding Lisa for accomplishing something so great.

“To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me, I could put it out there that my wife’s breath is as sweet as she is as [sic]. I am angry as it is a vile lie… Like so many other things that have been said about her. Attacking our kid’s business, Vanderpump Rosé is just mean spirited! It’s in some of the best restaurants in the world.”

Ken also mentioned he didn’t want his wife to go to the reunion because he wanted all the “bullying” to stop. He confirmed the use of the word “bullying” since some of Lisa’s cast members have scoffed at the word, saying that was not what they were doing to Lisa this season. Ken, however, feels the opposite.

“So it’s not just Goodbye Kyle that I want to say… it’s goodbye to all of the vicious nastiness…there I feel much better now. Happy birthday to me,” he closed out the post.

Lisa has confirmed that she will not be back for the next season of RHOBH and did not show up to film the reunion alongside her cast members. Despite her absence, Lisa was still discussed on the reunion and the women expressed their frustration about her not showing up.