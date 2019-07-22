Cameron Boyce’s Mom Opens Up About Her Son’s Death In Heartfelt Post: ‘He Is My Compass’

Cameron Boyce’s mom is opening up about the actor’s death, sharing a heartfelt message about the life taken away too soon.

Libby Boyce took to Instagram this weekend to post a black-and-white picture of herself sharing a hug with her son, adding a red heart emoij.

“He is my compass,” the actor’s mom wrote in the caption.

The actor, star of the Disney Channel show Jessie and the Descendants movie franchise, passed away after reportedly suffering from an epileptic seizure. While a full medical examination was expected to take several weeks, the initial indication was that Cameron had died of natural causes, Page Six reported.

Cameron’s death has brought an outpouring of condolences from those who knew and worked with him, with family members also sharing some sweet memories of the 20-year-old. Just a few days after his death, Cameron’s dad took to Instagram to share a picture of Cameron that had been taken in the final hours of his young life.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,” Victor wrote in the picture’s caption. “I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.”

As People magazine noted, the post attracted comments from many of the other young actors who frequently worked with Boyce, including Descendants co-star Dove Cameron who shared some words of support for the entire family.

“i love you and your whole family so much and forever. there was life before this, and now life after this. my thoughts have not left you and they will stay with you,” she wrote in response to Victor’s post.

Family and friends have vowed to carry on the work that Cameron Boyce championed during his life. As The Inquisitr reported, the actor was working on a social media campaign called Wielding Peace at the time of his death, one that highlighted victims of gun violence in an effort to stop it. Boyce had reportedly already filmed much of this project.

Cameron’s dad has also recently announced the formation of the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which is meant to keep the young actor’s legacy alive by providing young people with artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence. The foundation is already getting some help from some of Cameron’s fellow actors, including Descendants co-star China Anne McClain who shared a link to it in her Instagram profile.