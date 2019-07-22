Singer Sevyn Streeter Practically Spills Out Of A Yellow Bikini In Latest Instagram Update

Sevyn Streeter is seemingly enjoying her summer thus far.

The singer-songwriter posted a photo on her Instagram page on Sunday. In the snap, Streeter is wearing a yellow and white printed bikini as she sits with her legs wide open. The toned songstress has her killer abs on display and is grinning at the camera. Her curly hair is pushed up into a small bun with a few curls left out to the side. She is wearing very little makeup and is rocking a bold, red lip.

At the time of writing, the “It Won’t Stop” singer’s post received more than 14,000 likes. The snap also received more than 200 comments under the photo.

“I think I’m ready to settle down now,” one follower wrote.

“Okayyy but where can I get this swimsuit from?” another follower asked.

The “Next” singer has been sharing photos of herself and her curves since Saturday, July 20. In an Instagram video, the singer is showing off her body as she sits near a pool while listening to music. According to her post’s caption, she is listening to “On Chill” by Wale and Jeremih. The singer is swaying in the video and showing off her massive cleavage and abs. At the time of writing, Streeter’s video received more than 70,000 views from her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

In her latest Instagram post, Streeter also used the hashtag “#DrunkWordzSoberThoughts.” The hashtag is also used on several of Streeter’s posts. According to Fox 13, the Haines City, Florida native explained during her interview with the news station that Drunk Words Sober Thoughts is the name of her upcoming album, which she was putting the finishing touches on back in May.

“A lot of my music, it’s always very honest,” she explained. “I’m in a new space in my life. I was able to have parties in my sessions every single night and for everybody to let their hair down. When you have a drink or two, you tend to tell more of the truth.”

While the album has yet to be released, Streeter has also been delving into the acting scene. The songstress made her acting debut when she appeared on the season finale of Empire back in May. At the time, Streeter was “excited” to be with her family to watch the finale when it aired and said that she was planning to live-tweet the event.

Fans of Sevyn Streeter can follow the singer on Instagram for more updates.