‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: One Houseguest Is Cutting Off Their Showmance Because Of Sex

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Season 21 of Big Brother is proving to be like nothing fans have ever seen before. Other than this cast possibly being one of the most hated of all time, the hookups have also gotten way out of control. There is a showmance between Nick Maccarone and Bella Wang, Jack Matthews and Analyse Talavera, and Jackson Michie and Holly Allen. Jackson also slept with Kathryn Dunn earlier in the season but has turned his sights to Holly.

Now, according to live feeds spoiler account, @hamsterwatch, Jackson is claiming he is going to cut off his relationship with Holly because she no longer wants to have sex on the feeds. While speaking with Tommy Bracco and Analyse, Jackson admitted Holly keeps going back and forth on whether she’s okay with having sex on camera, and her wishy-washiness is starting to get on his nerves. This has caused him to want to cut off their relationship completely.

Holly and Jackson have also been caught on the live feeds talking about cutting down the amount of sex they have in the Head of Household shower, even though that’s one of the safest spots in the house since cameras are not pointed in its direction. Sonja Flemming / CBS

To make matters even worse, earlier this month, Holly was spotted on the live feeds having a conversation with Jackson over a strange rash she got down below. Holly then told Jackson that she didn’t want to have any more sex until the rash cleared up, which confused Jackson who kept questioning her about it. Several fans shared the clip over on Twitter, which has become one of the most popular moments of the season.

Naturally, this “love” connection between Jackson and Holly won’t play out in its full glory on the broadcast shows and remains a topic of discussion between the live feeds viewers continuously. Jackson’s disrespect for Holly and wanting to abstain from sex the rest of her time in the house is building up the hate army even more for the Tennessean, and he has no idea what’s brewing online.

“Ugh! I thought he couldn’t be any more disgusting of a human being but alas here we are,” one viewer tweeted.

“So Holly doesn’t want to have sex so he’s done with her…just like he threw Kat away because she didn’t want it on the feeds either? What scum. I bet he goes for Sis when Jack leaves,” another added.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.