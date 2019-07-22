‘Shameless’ Star Shanola Hampton Asks ‘If You’re Happy To Have Noel Fisher Back?’

The cast are currently hard at work producing Season 10 of 'Shameless'

Noel Fisher took to his Instagram Stories roughly five hours ago to share a two-piece video clip filmed by his co-star Shanola Hampton as she asked several other members of the Shameless cast if they were happy to have the actor returning to revive his role as Mickey Milkovich.

Shanola first pointed the camera toward Jeremy Allen White (who plays Lip Gallagher). White shrugged off Noel’s return to the cast as something that didn’t phase him either way. Hampton then pointed the camera toward Cameron who shares a lot of scenes with Noel and asked the same question. Monaghan jokingly asked “who?”

Shanola concluded by pointing the camera at Ethan Cutkosky (who plays Carl Gallagher) to get his thoughts. Ethan jokingly shared his onscreen brothers’ sentiments that he didn’t care either way.

Hampton – who was laughing hysterically during the whole video – pans toward Noel. Noel is sitting across the table from his four co-stars as he jokes “this isn’t going well for me” before adding “I’m right here guys.”

As those who have seen the first nine seasons of Shameless know, Noel’s character was the bad boy that burrowed his way into the hearts of fans of the Showtime series. Coined as a hardcore thug, it was his love and dedication to Ian Gallagher (played by Cameron Monaghan) that caused fans to fall in love with him. Labeled as Gallavich, Cameron and Noel’s characters went on to be fan favorites as far as couples within the series are concerned.

Fisher broke the hearts of Shameless fans everywhere when he exited the series. The actor did, however, come back to the series briefly to give Gallavich a grand goodbye on more than one occasion.

The most reason goodbye was the mid-season 9 finale when Monaghan’s character was being written out of the show. The writers made the decision to bring Fisher’s character back into Cameron’s last episode to give Ian the goodbye fans wanted.

Shameless fans had mixed feelings when they learned Cameron would be returning as Ian when the series was renewed for a 10th Season. These feelings stemmed from concern fans would be forced to forget about the sweet final Gallavich moments during the mid season finale. Fortunately, the news of the Season 10 renewal got a little sweeter when fans also learned Noel Fisher had been contracted to return to the series.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Emma Kenney – who plays Debbie Gallagher – recently confirmed production for Season 10 started last month.

Unfortunately, Season 10 does not currently have a release date.