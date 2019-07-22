‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon Were Reportedly Talking Marriage Before Her Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her estranged boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, were allegedly talking about getting married before she was arrested earlier this month.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Amber Portwood was arrested for felony domestic battery charges in her home state of Indiana on July 5 when she allegedly attacked Andrew Glennon in the presence of their one-year-old son, James.

“He has spoken about marriage on numerous occasions and has even mentioned a list of possible wedding destinations to the MTV production team in the past. His friends have attested to his faithfulness and genuine intentions with Amber often,” an insider told the outlet.

However, things are not good between Portwood and Glennon following the reality star’s arrest. Andrew is alleging that Amber, who has been diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders, threatened to kill herself and wielded a machete during an argument with her baby daddy before the arrest.

Since that time, Glennon has filed for full custody of the couple’s son, James, and is also requesting child support from Portwood.

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless. Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship,” the source told the magazine.

The source goes on to reveal that Andrew Glennon and his family are hoping that the incident could be the thing that saves Amber Portwood’s life.

Those close to the Teen Mom OG star reportedly want her get help for her mental health issues and get back on track with her medications, as well as accept that she needs to make some serious changes in her life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber’s other baby daddy, Gary Shirley, whom she shares her 10-year-old daughter Leah with, is also supporting her through this difficult time in her life.

Following Portwood’s arrest, Shirley took to his Twitter account to release a brief statement, revealing that he was praying for Amber, Andrew, and “most importantly” little James, adding that he’ll be thinking of them as they go through their family drama.

As many fans know, Amber previously spent 17 months in prison after she was arrested for assaulting Gary during their relationship.

As many fans know, Amber previously spent 17 months in prison after she was arrested for assaulting Gary during their relationship.