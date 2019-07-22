Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Major Cleavage In Too-Small Pink Bikini Top

Lindsey Pelas shared a brand new bikini pic, except this time, she wasn’t photographed at the beach. The photo showed Lindsey posing with a 1st Phorm bottle and supplement, the former which she held in her right hand. She placed the supplement bottle on the handles of her bike, while she joked in the captions that all she wants to do is “ride my bicycle and eat tacos.”

Pelas’ outfit consisted of a pink bikini top with black geometric designs that resembled leaves, while her chest popped out since the top looked slightly too small. In addition, the model wore a pair of what was likely black bikini bottoms, under an unbuttoned pair of denim shorts. The shorts were extremely small, and featured a rip in the front with a frayed hem.

The model straddled the bike for the shot, and looked to her right hand while pursing her lips. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and also sported black sunglasses. Behind her, you could see yellow roses and palm trees.

Although the photo has only been posted for several minutes, fans have already jumped in on the comments section. Notably, social media model Jojo Babie commented with multiple fire emojis.

“Me tooooooo,” she added.

“Can I come with you?” asked another follower.

Yesterday, Lindsey shared a different type of photo, as she posed on a stool. Her top was white and sheer, revealing a red bikini or bra that she sported underneath. Her denim miniskirt rode up her legs, as she placed her right hand strategically to censor herself. Pelas looked straight at the camera and gave a coy look, as she played with her hair with her left hand. This photo was liked over 83,000 times, and was geotagged in Los Angeles. The post promoted a giveaway for $100,000, and elicited a wide range of responses.

“I love your photo lindsaypelas you look very beautiful,” stated a male follower.

“Can you giveaway a date instead?” asked another person, who apparently would give up $100,000 to simply go on a date with the bombshell.

“I want to marry you please please,” added another.

Meanwhile, others had comments to make about her outfit and makeup.

“Where’s your bra girl! Are you a member of the No Bra Club now?” asked an Instagram user, who went on to wonder if Lindsey ditched bottoms too.

“Swear to god u look like a angel with no make up believe me [sic] finaly,” noted another.